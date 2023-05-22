ISP: Indianapolis Woman Arrested For Driving Impaired With Three-Year-Old in Vehicle

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind.–A woman from Indianapolis is accused of driving impaired with a three-year-old child in the car.

State police say they pulled over 25-year-old Shayla Turman on I-69 south of Oakland City Sunday afternoon because she was driving 96 miles an hour at one point in a 2016 Chevrolet.

The trooper says there was an odor of marijuana in the car and Turman failed several field sobriety tests. Police say they found evidence that Turman had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. Toxicology is pending.

Turman was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail. The Indiana Department of Child Services is taking care of the child now.

The charge against Turman is driving while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, which is a level 6 felony.