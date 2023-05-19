Indianapolis Armed Robbery, Two Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On May 19, 2023, detectives from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested two people for armed robbery: an 18-year-old named Jayana Anderson and a 21-year-old named Darelle McCullough.
It all started when detectives got a call about a possible robbery on E. Washington Street. They quickly went to the scene and confirmed that an attempted robbery had happened. Witnesses nearby gave a good description of the suspect’s car to the police.
Using the lead, the IMPD SWAT officers quickly found the suspected car. In a few minutes, they caught the driver Jayana Anderson and her passenger Darelle McCullough without any problems.
Detectives investigating the robbery quickly arrived at the scene and identified Anderson and McCullough as the suspects believed to have committed the crime.
Anderson and McCullough are now both charged with felony armed robbery.
