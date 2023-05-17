Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin Shows Support for Police Officers

WASHINGTON–It is National Police Week and one Indiana Congresswoman is making it clear that she will do all she can to fight for them.

“It’s important that the American people see us supporting law enforcement as we debate and vote on this week’s police bills, and throughout the 118th Congress. I’m in awe of the incredible work they do to keep us safe, as they agree to take the oath to ‘Protect and Serve’ knowing that does not guarantee them a safe return to their families at the end of the day,” said Indiana Republican Congresswoman Erin Houchin on the House floor this week.

Houchin says she realized the true magnitude of their sacrifice when she visited the National Law Enforcement Memorial last Thursday.

“The memorial displayed name, after name, after name of those who didn’t return home. Too many names. One of those names of fallen officers was Officer Benton Bertram from Charlestown, Indiana. To see his name surrounded by so many selfless, brave heroes puts it in perspective. They didn’t run from danger, they ran towards it,” said Houchin.

Houchin says any lawmaker making the argument that Congress should “defund the police” is grossly misguided. Under a proposal from Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), assaulting a law enforcement officer could trigger deportation for immigrants.

“We need to make assaulting a law enforcement officer a deportable offense. We also should allow law enforcement officers to purchase retiring service weapons. I will continue to take advantage of every opportunity to support the police,” said Houchin.

Typically, retired firearms are ordered to be scrapped. The bill Houchin refers to is titled the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act.

Many Democrats have joined Republicans in paying tribute to police. President Biden even said defunding the police is wrong.

“Let’s be very clear. The answer is not to defund the police. It is to provide you with the resources and training to be the partners and protectors of the communities that are in need,” said Biden.