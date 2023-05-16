Man Killed in Shooting at a Home in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind.–A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon at a home in Greenwood.

The Greenwood Police Department says the shooting happened around 2:45 on Odell Lane. That’s in a neighborhood south of Greenwood High School.

They say they got a call from inside the home were told that someone inside shot an intruder. A man was found dead in a bedroom upstairs.

“Right now we’re in the very early stages of trying to find out who that male is, what his connection may be here at the residence, if any at all. The report from people inside the residence was that it was a home invasion. We have not confirmed that,” said GPD Chief James Ison.

The man who was killed has been identified as Jerimiah Sirr Martin of Greenwood. He was 20 years old.

Greenwood Police are trying to figure out all the facts. If you can be of help, you’re asked to give them a call at (317) 882-9191.