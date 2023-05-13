Listen Live
Body Found by Kayaker on White River

Published on May 13, 2023

Tourist canoes with paddles stand on the river coast in summer on a water hike. Rafting on inflatable and frame double and triple kayak boats, family trip, extreme adventure in summer

Source: Ольга Симонова / Getty

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are investigating after a body was found near the Rangeline Nature Preserve.

A kayaker was paddling down the White River when they saw the body of a man.  Officers have not yet identified him, but they say his body was recovered less than a mile from Rangeline Road.

More information about the man and his cause of death should be released after an autopsy.

