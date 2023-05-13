Body Found by Kayaker on White River

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are investigating after a body was found near the Rangeline Nature Preserve.
A kayaker was paddling down the White River when they saw the body of a man. Officers have not yet identified him, but they say his body was recovered less than a mile from Rangeline Road.
More information about the man and his cause of death should be released after an autopsy.
