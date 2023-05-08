Pacers to Move NBA G League Team to New Arena in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville and the Pacers announced plans Monday to build a 3,400-seat arena and bring the team’s NBA G League team to the Hamilton County city.

Noblesville Common Council on Tuesday will consider a 10-year partnership agreement between the city government and Pacers Sports & Entertainment. The agreement calls $36.5 million from the city in building the arena and a $5 million investment from the Pacers. The Pacers also will lead an effort to secure another $5 million in naming rights and signage over 10 years.

The arena would be built at Finch Creek Park, which has lighted pickleball and basketball courts, a splash pad, a playground and trails southeast of Boden Road and East 166th Street on the city’s east side. The 200-acre park sits about a mile north of Ruoff Music Center. The park is adjacent to Mojo Up Sports Complex.

The site is about a 40-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

The move would mean the Mad Ants will leave Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, a 13,000-seat multipurpose arena in Fort Wayne.

The new arena could open during the 2024-2025 season, and the team would play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis in the interim.

The plan also calls for a new mascot in the 2024-2025 season.