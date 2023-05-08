The Latest Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Stinesville

STINESVILLE, Ind. — Severe storms have destroyed homes and killed several people in Indiana over the last few months. Recovery centers continue to open in several counties.

The latest center will open in Stinesville, which is about a half-hour northeast of Bloomington in Monroe County. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says the 7973 West Main Street location will be open through Wednesday, May 10th and from May 18th to May 20th.

Recovery workers from FEMA, the state of Indiana, and the United States Small Business Administration will be there to help anyone signing up for disaster relief applications or to help with any resource questions.

The recovery center hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 8th, 9th, 18th, and 19th.

On May 10th and 20th, the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for additional access.

More recovery centers will continue to open across Indiana. You can find a center by going to FEMA’s website or calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

Jun 14th is the deadline to apply for relief.