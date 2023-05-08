Listen Live
Local News

The Latest Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Stinesville

Published on May 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WIBC logo favicon

Source: N/A / n/a

STINESVILLE, Ind. — Severe storms have destroyed homes and killed several people in Indiana over the last few months. Recovery centers continue to open in several counties.

The latest center will open in Stinesville, which is about a half-hour northeast of Bloomington in Monroe County. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says the 7973 West Main Street location will be open through Wednesday, May 10th and from May 18th to May 20th.

Related Stories

Recovery workers from FEMA, the state of Indiana, and the United States Small Business Administration will be there to help anyone signing up for disaster relief applications or to help with any resource questions.

The recovery center hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 8th, 9th, 18th, and 19th.

On May 10th and 20th, the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for additional access.

More recovery centers will continue to open across Indiana. You can find a center by going to FEMA’s website or calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.

Jun 14th is the deadline to apply for relief.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close