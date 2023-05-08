Listen Live
Libertarian Donald Rainwater Discusses His Run for Governor of Indiana in 2024

Published on May 8, 2023

Donald Rainwater

Libertarian Donald Rainwater recently announced on the Kendall & Casey Show that he will be running for governor of Indiana again in 2024. Rainwater was the Libertarian gubernatorial candidate in 2020, setting a record for Libertarian candidates by earning more than 11 percent of the vote. 

In a recent statement, Rainwater said his campaign will focus on education, tax and administrative reform.

Today, Rainwater stopped by the studio again to talk to Rob and Casey about his run for governor and how he plans to help Hoosiers. They discussed a variety of topics including his background, Holcomb’s response to COVID and property & gas taxes.

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

