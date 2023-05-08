In Indiana, this is the most difficult college to gain admittance

Generally, choosing a college is a crucial life decision, and for many of the 16.6 million American college students today, attending the best school possible is a top priority.

All things considered, elite colleges and universities are believed to position graduates for high-paying careers. Studies show that 38% of Fortune 500 CEOs and 45% of billionaires attended elite post-secondary schools.

Which college is the most difficult to get into in Indiana?

In Indiana, the University of Notre Dame is the hardest school to get into, according to data from the US Department of Education. All in all, the fall 2021 semester saw only 15.1% of applicants admitted. The median SAT score among enrolled students in the 2020-2021 academic year was 1475 out of 1600.

However, attending the University of Notre Dame comes at a cost, with an average of $74,172 for one academic year of full-time study. This cost is only for full-time, first-time, undergraduates who receive Title IV aid.

For those looking to attend one of Indiana’s top-tier institutions, the University of Notre Dame is a highly selective option, but it comes with a high price tag.

Accordingly, these rankings were based on data from the US Department of Education’s College Scorecard. The rankings also include median SAT scores and admissions rates, as well as the National Center for Education Statistics. All schools in Indiana with at least 1,000 applicants in the fall of 2021 were included in the rankings.

Here is the list of the hardest schools to get into in each state: