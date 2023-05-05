Listen Live
Police: Students at Mount Vernon Middle School Get Sick After Eating Edible Gummies

Published on May 5, 2023

FORTVILLE, Ind.–11 students from Mount Vernon Middle School in Fortville had to get medical treatment Friday afternoon because police say they had an adverse reaction to eating edible gummies during school.

Police believe those who got sick had the gummies given to them by another student.

“All eleven students either went home with their parents or have been taken to the hospital and are receiving appropriate medical attention,” said the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation in a statement.

School district leaders say they will update parents about the situation later.

 

