Man Found Shot in Lawrence Neighborhood

LAWRENCE, Ind.–A man was seriously injured during a shooting in Lawrence Friday morning.
The Lawrence Police Department says the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Timber Leaf Lane. That’s in a neighborhood near Sunnyside Road and E. 63rd Street.
The man was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis to be treated.
Police are searching for suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
