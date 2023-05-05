Listen Live
Man Found Shot in Lawrence Neighborhood

Published on May 5, 2023

Police lights at the scene of a shooting

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

LAWRENCE, Ind.–A man was seriously injured during a shooting in Lawrence Friday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department says the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Timber Leaf Lane. That’s in a neighborhood near Sunnyside Road and E. 63rd Street.

The man was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis to be treated.

Police are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Local News - Crime

