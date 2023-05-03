The Importance of CPR, How A Man’s Life Was Saved in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind.–It was quick thinking and care from doctors that saved a teacher’s life in Kokomo earlier this year.

On February 24, 2023, Joe Pyke, a social-emotional learning educator at McKinley Alternative School, dropped to the ground. He had gone into cardiac arrest while playing basketball with his students.

Jessica Oliver was the other teacher there and she immediately administered CPR. She told the students to get the principal.

The principal, Ido Ikudabo, arrived and took over CPR until EMS arrived. Pyke was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and then flown to Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center in Carmel where he received numerous “interventions.”

He had to have an open heart double bypass with cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Sina Moainie. Moainie said he recovered incredibly well and returned to the school after Spring Break on April 10.

“No physician would tell you that it wasn’t Ms. Oliver that saved his life. Just having that composure and poise to intervene and not freak out. It’s an amazing thing,” said Moainie on Monday in a visit to McKinley Alternative School.

Moainie wanted to greet Pyke and thank the students and staff for saving Pyke’s life.

“Every moment that I have with my children and my loved ones from this point on, I owe to Jessica,” said Pyke with Oliver sitting across from him and other staff members in the room.

“So, I’ll be at Christmas then, don’t you worry,” said Oliver. After that, everyone in the room began to laugh, including Pyke, Ikudabo, and Moainie.

All staff at Kokomo Schools are CPR certified and are required to re-certify every five years.