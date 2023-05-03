John Stehr Wins Republican Nomination for Zionsville Mayor, Plus A Look at Other Races

CENTRAL INDIANA–People in Carmel, Westfield, Zionsville, and Greenwood were just some of the many citizens who voted in mayoral elections in the May Primary Tuesday night.

Former WTHR TV anchor John Stehr won the Republican primary for Zionsville Mayor.

“Communication has broken down completely in our town and if you don’t communicate with someone, it’s hard to trust them. If you don’t trust someone, then it’s hard to work with them. I don’t think it’s anymore complicated than that,” said Stehr.

With his experience in television, Stehr believes his communication can make a difference. He’s also concerned about Zionsville’s finances.

“I think the first we need to do is have an audit in our town hall. We need to take a look at our financial department and make sure we have systems in place that are going to protect us and be efficient with the tax money that we have,” said Stehr.

Stehr defeated Jane Burgess, a former teacher who served three terms on the Zionsville school board.

Westfield City Councilor Scott Willis won the Republican primary for Westfield mayor. He is also a former U.S. marine. With Jim Brainard stepping down as Carmel mayor, that opened up the door for a new Republican candidate. Brainard endorsed Kevin “Woody” Rider, but it was actually Sue Finkam who won the Republican nomination for Carmel Mayor.

Finkam will now face Democrat Miles Nelson, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Both Finkam and Nelson are on the Carmel City Council.

In Greenwood, incumbent Mark Myers won the Republican primary with 55% of the vote to defeat his challenger, Joe Hubbard.

Lawrence Common Councilmember At-Large Deborah Whitfield won the Democratic Primary for Mayor of Lawrence. If elected in November, she will be the first African-American Mayor in the city’s history.