Two Avon Students Have Passed Away in the Last Month

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — In a letter sent to parents in the Avon school district, principal Matt Shockley shared that a freshman student died of an overdose over the weekend.

The student was a member of the Avon club lacrosse team.

Shockley said in the letter, ‘Over the years, we have made numerous attempts to educate our students and community about the perils of substance abuse. I am sad to say we have now lost two AHS students to overdoses in just over a month.’

‘Parents and caregivers, please dialogue honestly and frequently with your child about the extreme danger of using illegal substances. Our children’s lives, their health, and well-being are simply too important to take the risk of even experimenting with substances. I also encourage you to keep an open line of communication with your child about their thoughts and feelings in the wake of this sad news…Help them find outlets for expression such as writing, talking, exercise, or other enjoyable and engaging activities. Listen carefully and be honest. When they ask difficult questions, it’s OK to say you don’t know the answer. Reassure them that you are emotionally available to them.’

‘On Monday and the coming days, AHS staff and students will live out our “We are Avon. We are One.” mindset by uniting to support and encourage each other. We will have crisis counselors available in the ALC Media Center throughout the day tomorrow to support students, staff, and parents as needed. Students who want to speak with someone will simply need to let their teacher know and they’ll be given permission to go to the ALC Media Center.’

‘School counselors from Avon Schools and crisis counselors from partner agencies will continue to stand by to help students and staff as they walk through the grieving process. If your child needs more assistance, please contact their school counselor. You can find their counselor and contact them via the AHS guidance webpage.’