GasBuddy: Gas Prices Likely to Keep Going Down in Indiana

STATEWIDE–Gas prices have been going down lately and that is a trend that’s likely to continue.

“I wouldn’t be in a hurry to fill up. Just like we saw prices drop an average of 10 cents per gallon in the last week, we should keep seeing them drop again over the next week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

DeHaan says the only thing that would disrupt that are disruptions at refineries, like hurricanes. GasBuddy says the average across Indiana is $3.51 per gallon, which is down 10 cents from this time last Monday.

“We’ve potentially already seen the peak for the summer with prices likely to drift lower. The biggest reason why is the transition to the summer blend of gasoline. When refiners are doing maintenance and transitioning to that in the spring, then that usually leads to tighter supply. But now with transition behind us, supply is going up. That and with oil prices falling, we’re seeing downward movement on price,” said DeHaan.

DeHaan says diesel prices have fallen to their lowest level in more than a year.

The cheapest gas in Indiana is in Veedersburg at $2.98.