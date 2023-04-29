Franklin Theatre Damaged by Storms to Reopen Soon

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Severe weather recently caused a movie theatre in Franklin to close for repairs. Now, the historic space is getting ready to reopen.

According to The Historic Artcraft Theatre’s website, business will resume on Thursday, May 4th.

From May 4th to May 6th, the theatre will host five showings of Frank Capra’s “Arsenic and Old Lace.” The May 4th showing, which will run at 1:30 p.m., is specifically for guests ages 55 and older. The other showings will run at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on May 5th and 6th.

Other films currently in the theatre’s lineup include “The Wizard of Oz” and “A Fistful of Dollars.”

You can purchase tickets online here, or in person.