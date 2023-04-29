Listen Live
Local News

Hoosier Restaurants Rank on National Yelp Lists

Published on April 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration a Yelp logo is seen on a...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Hoosier restaurants have made it onto Yelp’s “Top 100 US Restaurants 2023” list.  So, if you are looking for a new place to eat, or a special place to take mom for Mother’s Day, consider visiting one of these well-regarded spots.

Vida, located on East New York Street in Indianapolis, is ranked #37 on the list.  According to the Yelp article, “Dishes change frequently according to what’s on offer from local farms, but the commitment to freshness doesn’t stop….”

You can access the restaurant’s full menu here.

The other Indiana establishment on this year’s list is Livery, which is ranked #91.  This restaurant, which specializes in Latin flavors, is on North College Avenue.

Yelp Elite Sherry R. says the corn empanada is “one of the single most delicious foods I’ve ever had.”  Diners also seem to love Livery’s churros.

Check out the full menu here.

Last year, FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale ranked #52 on the “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list.  The Fortville gastropub features unique and sometimes elevated takes on classic American dishes.

The Yelp article says, “Sit on the upstairs deck to enjoy a great view of historic downtown Fortville, or have their food truck come to you for your next special occasion.”

Find FoxGardin’s current menu here.

Nothing striking your fancy?  If you are looking for other mealtime suggestions, click here.

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA at Dusk

Source: Sean Pavone / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Editorial Topic - Local Culture Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close