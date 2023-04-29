Hoosier Restaurants Rank on National Yelp Lists

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Hoosier restaurants have made it onto Yelp’s “Top 100 US Restaurants 2023” list. So, if you are looking for a new place to eat, or a special place to take mom for Mother’s Day, consider visiting one of these well-regarded spots.

Vida, located on East New York Street in Indianapolis, is ranked #37 on the list. According to the Yelp article, “Dishes change frequently according to what’s on offer from local farms, but the commitment to freshness doesn’t stop….”

You can access the restaurant’s full menu here.

The other Indiana establishment on this year’s list is Livery, which is ranked #91. This restaurant, which specializes in Latin flavors, is on North College Avenue.

Yelp Elite Sherry R. says the corn empanada is “one of the single most delicious foods I’ve ever had.” Diners also seem to love Livery’s churros.

Check out the full menu here.

Last year, FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale ranked #52 on the “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list. The Fortville gastropub features unique and sometimes elevated takes on classic American dishes.

The Yelp article says, “Sit on the upstairs deck to enjoy a great view of historic downtown Fortville, or have their food truck come to you for your next special occasion.”

Find FoxGardin’s current menu here.

