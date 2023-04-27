Listen Live
Local News

ADHD Medication, Adderall, in Short Supply

Published on April 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The drug , Adderall by Shire, taken in a local pharmacy on Sep 19 2012

Source: Vince Talotta / Getty

STATEWIDE — A shortage of medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is affecting millions of people in the Midwest, including children, teens, and adults. Both name-brand and generic Adderall, often prescribed to manage ADHD symptoms, are affected by the national drug shortage.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that manufacturing delays are to blame, although medical experts suggest that increased demand and supply issues could also be contributing.

Related Stories

In Indiana, patients have reported struggling to obtain their prescriptions, and some pharmacies have even run out of stock. Experts in the state have advised patients to speak with their doctors about alternative treatment options, including long-acting stimulants.

Dr. Greg Mattingly, a licensed psychiatrist at Washington University St. Louis, told our newsgathering partners at WISH-TV that medical professionals are exploring alternative treatment options for ADHD patients. These options include once-a-day, long-acting stimulants like Vyvanse and Concerta, which may be a better solution in the long run.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends medication as one of the foundational treatments for ADHD, along with therapy and lifestyle changes.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Health Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close