NWS: Expect Some Rain Over the Next Few Days

Published on April 27, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — While you may notice rain on the forecast for the next few days, you should not expect to see much of it.

Thursday and Friday will have the most precipitation, but you could see some showers through Monday.  Meteorologist Andrew White with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says there will likely only be a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain through early Friday.

With this moisture, you might be hoping to get a head start on your seasonal planting.  However, White says this is not a good idea, as cooler evenings and nights will threaten any plants that are put in the ground too early.

So, you might want to use your free time in the next few days to sit inside, enjoy a warm drink, or read a good book as you watch the rain fall.  Or, you could take your family and friends outside to splash around in a few small puddles.

