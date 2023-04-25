Fox News Parts Ways with Tucker Carlson….Oh, and CNN Fires Don Lemon

It’s been a big day in the national media. Two major networks have let go of personalities that had been a part of their news outlets for years.

Fox News announced Monday they are parting ways with Tucker Carlson. The news came as a shock to viewers as Carlson’s show has remained the network’s highest-rated primetime show. There was no indication of Carlson’s departure during his Friday show, ending the hour with a “We’ll be back on Monday; in the meantime have the best weekend.”

Rumors point to the reason behind letting Tucker go is linked to Fox’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems last week. No official reason has been confirmed by either the network or Carlson.

Fox says an interim show consisting of rotating Fox News personalities will fill the time slot of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

In addition to Fox’s big news, CNN has also announced a big personality has parted ways.

Don Lemon, who was with CNN for 17 years, is no longer with the network. CNN CEO Chris Licht stated that they “wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.” However, Lemon wasn’t as cordial to respond.

