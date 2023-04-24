Pence Will Decide on 2024 Presidential Run by June

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said he will decide no later than June whether or not he’ll run for president in 2024.

“I think if we have an announcement to make, it’ll be well before late June,” Pence said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“Anyone that would be serious about seeking the Republican nomination would need to be in this contest by June. If we have an announcement to make, it will be well before then,” he said.

When asked whether he is leaning towards running, Pence replied, “Well, I’m here in Iowa.”

If Pence were to run for president in 2024, he would be joining a field that currently includes his former boss, former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — who also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration — former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, in jockeying for the Republican presidential nomination.

In the interview, Pence also discussed his upcoming testimony in front of a grand jury investigating Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6.

Pence, who once said that he believed Trump was the “fighter” Republican voters needed in the White House, now says he thinks “the American people will want to see us move forward.”