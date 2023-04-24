IndyRent Assistance Program Relaunches in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The IndyRent rental assistance program is starting again on April 27, 2023. The Mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett, said this program was stopped to improve it and make it last longer. It started during the pandemic with $15 million from the CARES Act. So far, it has given $178 million to 60,000 people who were approved. You can apply again on April 27, 2023.

“IndyRent was one of the earliest and best-funded programs of its kind in the country during the pandemic, keeping tens of thousands from losing homes,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “As reassuring as that was for individuals, reducing the number of evictions greatly benefits our entire community. Today’s announcement charts a path for IndyRent to become a permanent resource.”

The IndyRent program aims to prevent evictions and is based on court proceedings. To qualify, applicants must have a maximum income of 80% of the median income in the area. The current round of funding is $6.7 million.

The new application will be shorter and easier to use. All renters need to submit a new application, even if they got rental help before. Renters can get up to six months of help this time, but not more than 12 months total, going back to April 2021. More than 4000 people who want to apply will get an email alert when the program starts again.

“We are proud to continue our work with the City of Indianapolis on this critical issue,” said John Boner Neighborhood Centers CEO, James Taylor. “Stable housing is the foundation of successful communities, and IndyRent has provided essential support to our most vulnerable residents.”

The city is partnering with six community organizations to relaunch IndyRent: John Boner Neighborhood Centers, Indianapolis Urban League, Edna Martin Christian Center, Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (CAFE), Hawthorne Community Center, and Community Action of Greater Indianapolis, Inc.

Additional information will be available at IndyRent.org when the application reopens on April 27.