Garbage Fire Dumped at Far Eastside School

INDIANAPOLIS — An arsonist was arrested for dumping burning trash at the entrance to a far eastside school.

Sunday morning around 6:00 a.m., Indianapolis Metro Police say they were called to Renaissance Elementary School – it is also The Jane Pauley Community Health Center – and saw the front of the building was on fire.

Police say that she set trash cans on fire, then dumped them onto the steps. IMPD found the woman waiting outside by the fire when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames with little damage to the outside of the school. There were no injuries from the fire.

The woman was arrested for the arson, but police have not announced a motive for why she did it. IMPD is still investigating.