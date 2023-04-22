Listen Live
WIBC Traffic’s Matt Bair Plays Significant Role in Award-Winning Night for WIBC News

Published on April 22, 2023

Matt Bair

CARMEL, Ind.—WIBC Traffic Reporter Matt Bair played an integral role in one of the awards won by the WIBC news team from the Society of Professional Journalists Friday night.

Bair’s reporting on a serious crash in Boone County last year helped inform listeners, especially once it became clear that the crash involved several vehicles and became serious.  Former WIBC News Director Chris Davis was anchoring the newscast at the time and said Bair’s reporting was critical to the accuracy and depth of the newscast. WIBC won 1st Place for Best Radio Newscast.

Davis also took home 2nd place in the “Best Radio Documentary or Special” category for his documentary called “EF4: The Power of the Henryville Tornado.”

WIBC anchor and reporter Donnie Burgess won 1st place in the “Best Radio In-Depth Reporting” category for his coverage of sex crimes and how they impact Indiana.

The entire WIBC news staff also won 3rd place in the “Best Continuing Radio Coverage” category for their coverage of the overturning of “Roe v. Wade.”

The Society of Professional Journalists Awards ceremony was held at the 502 East Event Center in Carmel.

