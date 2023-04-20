Donate Unused/Expired Meds on Drug Take Back Day

STATEWIDE — Indiana State Police are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host a Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, you are encouraged to bring any expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions to an Indiana State Police post. However, vape pens with batteries and syringes/needles will NOT be taken.

ISP Chief Public Information Officer Captain Ron Galaviz says officers are trying to help keep these medications away from individuals who should not have them, as well as out of landfills and public water sources.

If you cannot make it to a police post Saturday, you do have other options. Captain Galaviz says many pharmacies accept certain medications, so you could safely dispose of your old prescriptions while waiting in line for a new one.

Posts around the state will be participating. The only two that will not accept medications are the Lowell Post and the Toll Road Post.

Find other drop-off locations here. Learn more about disposing of your medications here.