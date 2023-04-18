Listen Live
Local News

Get Free Seeds from the Library

Published on April 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — With summer just around the corner, you might be looking for ways to exercise a green thumb, or at least *try* to exercise a green thumb.

The Indianapolis Public Library will be offering free seeds from its “Seed Library,” in honor of National Gardening Month.  You can get these seeds by visiting one of the IPL’s branches.

Related Stories

You can take up to 25 packets of vegetable, herb, or flower seeds through September.  WISH TV says the library encourages you to take on this project with your family.

Mother and her child planting tree seedling into fertile soil, closeup

Source: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty

Participating branches include:

Beech Grove

Bookmobile

College Avenue

Decatur

East 38th Street

East Washington

Garfield Park

Glendale

Franklin Road

Haughville

Lawrence

Martindale-Brightwood

Nora

Pike

Southport

Spades Park

Warren

Wayne

West Indianapolis

West Perry.

Children's hands hold seeds in their palms for planting over a pot of garden soil

Source: Natalia Maliseva / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Education Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close