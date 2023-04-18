Get Free Seeds from the Library

INDIANAPOLIS — With summer just around the corner, you might be looking for ways to exercise a green thumb, or at least *try* to exercise a green thumb.
The Indianapolis Public Library will be offering free seeds from its “Seed Library,” in honor of National Gardening Month. You can get these seeds by visiting one of the IPL’s branches.
You can take up to 25 packets of vegetable, herb, or flower seeds through September. WISH TV says the library encourages you to take on this project with your family.
Participating branches include:
Beech Grove
Bookmobile
College Avenue
Decatur
East 38th Street
East Washington
Garfield Park
Glendale
Franklin Road
Haughville
Lawrence
Martindale-Brightwood
Nora
Pike
Southport
Spades Park
Warren
Wayne
West Indianapolis
West Perry.
