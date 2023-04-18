Get Free Seeds from the Library

INDIANAPOLIS — With summer just around the corner, you might be looking for ways to exercise a green thumb, or at least *try* to exercise a green thumb.

The Indianapolis Public Library will be offering free seeds from its “Seed Library,” in honor of National Gardening Month. You can get these seeds by visiting one of the IPL’s branches.

You can take up to 25 packets of vegetable, herb, or flower seeds through September. WISH TV says the library encourages you to take on this project with your family.

Participating branches include:

Beech Grove

Bookmobile

College Avenue

Decatur

East 38th Street

East Washington

Garfield Park

Glendale

Franklin Road

Haughville

Lawrence

Martindale-Brightwood

Nora

Pike

Southport

Spades Park

Warren

Wayne

West Indianapolis

West Perry.