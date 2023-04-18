Listen Live
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Becomes Highest Paid NFL Player

Published on April 18, 2023

Jalen Hurts, the rising star quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, has become the highest paid NFL player with a whopping $200 million contract extension. The announcement was made by the Eagles’ management on Monday, sending shockwaves through the league and exciting fans of the team.

Hurts has been a standout performer since he entered the league as a second-round draft pick in 2020. He has shown tremendous potential with both his athleticism and leadership skills. His numbers in his first year as a starter were not outstanding, but he displayed enough promise to convince the Eagles’ management that he is their future franchise quarterback.

The new contract is a testament to the trust and confidence the Eagles have in Hurts. It also shows their commitment to building a competitive team around him. The $200 million deal is the largest in NFL history, surpassing Patrick Mahomes’ $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts’ contract extension is undoubtedly a significant moment for him and the Eagles. However, it also comes with heightened expectations and pressure, as the team looks to build around him and compete for a playoff spot. Fans of the Eagles and the NFL will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on Hurts and his progress in the coming seasons.

