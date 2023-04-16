Listen Live
Child in critical condition from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Published on April 16, 2023

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an incident where a child is in critical condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department responded to a person shot on the far eastside, at the Amber Woods Apartments on John Jay Drive by Mitthoefer Road. Officers found a child with a gunshot wound.

Police say that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released the age of the child and have not provided any other details.

