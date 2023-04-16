Child in critical condition from self-inflicted gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an incident where a child is in critical condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Indianapolis Metro Police Department responded to a person shot on the far eastside, at the Amber Woods Apartments on John Jay Drive by Mitthoefer Road. Officers found a child with a gunshot wound.
Police say that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released the age of the child and have not provided any other details.
-
Beloved Local Meteorologist says "So long Indy. Next stop, Detroit"
-
Massive Fire at Plastics Recycling Building in Richmond, Evacuation Order in Place
-
Bomb Threats Affect Dozens of School Districts
-
AG Todd Rokita Believes The Ban On Gender Transition Procedures for Minors Is "Common Sense"
-
Justin Owen, Sprint Car Racer, Died from Crash Saturday
-
Bud Light is Appealing to a New Demographic of Men
-
Chicago Elected a Progressive Mayor, Good Luck
-
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are Misogynists not Feminists