NWS: Rain and Cooler Temperatures Coming to Indiana

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are supposed to cool down and rain will fall across Indiana this weekend.

“Saturday will be a warm day, but rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday morning with an approaching cold front. We could see heavy rain and a chance for thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday. After that cold front passes, we’ll have falling temperatures into the 60s by Sunday,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Moore says it may be best to bundle up at times, but the severe weather threat is pretty low.

“For Sunday night into Monday morning, we could get down to the mid-30s in Lafayette, Kokomo, and points north. But these cool spells won’t be lasting as long as we head into spring,” said Moore.

Moore says the cool down of temperatures won’t last very long.

“Monday will be the coldest day with highs from the upper 40s to lower 50s, but then by Tuesday we’re already approaching the 60 degree mark and on Wednesday, we’re back into the 70s,” said Moore.

There is very little chance of rain for next week so far.