Indiana Is 2023’s 5th Worst State for Children’s Health Care

Keeping children healthy is a top priority for parents, but children’s health care can also be expensive particularly as inflation rates continue to rise. With the rising cost of healthcare in the United States, many families struggle to afford the care their children need.
While most children have health insurance, this coverage does not necessarily translate to lower costs for parents. In fact, the average amount workers’ pay toward employer-sponsored family coverage is over $6,100 per year.
Access to Quality Healthcare
In addition to cost, access to quality healthcare is essential for children’s health. The quality of the healthcare system can vary widely from state to state, and environmental factors such as access to healthy food and clean water can also impact children’s health.
According to a recent study by WalletHub, Indiana ranks 38th in the nation for the percentage of children in excellent or very good health and 26th for the number of pediatricians and family doctors per capita.
Indiana also ranks poorly in terms of children’s dental health, with only 39% of children having excellent or very good teeth.
How Does Indiana Rank for Children’s Health Care?
- 38th – % of Children in Excellent/Very Good Health
- 39th – % of Uninsured Children
- 41st – Infant-Death Rate
- 46th – % of Children with Unaffordable Medical Bills
- 26th – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita
- 15th – % of Overweight Children
- 20th – % of Obese Children
- 39th – % of Children with Excellent/Very Good Teeth
- 45th – % of Children 19 to 35 Months Old with All Recommended Vaccines
