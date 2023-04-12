Listen Live
The Side Piece

Indiana Is 2023’s 5th Worst State for Children’s Health Care

Published on April 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mother doing massage on her healthy infant baby. Caring Woman Making Gymnastics To little Baby

Source: Mykola Sosiukin / Getty

Keeping children healthy is a top priority for parents, but children’s health care can also be expensive particularly as inflation rates continue to rise. With the rising cost of healthcare in the United States, many families struggle to afford the care their children need.

While most children have health insurance, this coverage does not necessarily translate to lower costs for parents. In fact, the average amount workers’ pay toward employer-sponsored family coverage is over $6,100 per year.

Doctor and patient. Pediatrician using clipboard while examining little girl with her mother at home. Happy cute caucasian child at medical exam. Medicine concept

Source: andrei_r / Getty

Access to Quality Healthcare

In addition to cost, access to quality healthcare is essential for children’s health. The quality of the healthcare system can vary widely from state to state, and environmental factors such as access to healthy food and clean water can also impact children’s health.

A dad consults a doctor via laptop while his sick daughter lies on the couch. Parental care for children. Doctors online

Source: Elena Medoks / Getty

According to a recent study by WalletHub, Indiana ranks 38th in the nation for the percentage of children in excellent or very good health and 26th for the number of pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

Indiana also ranks poorly in terms of children’s dental health, with only 39% of children having excellent or very good teeth.

Closeup portrait of Newborn baby on white blanket. Soft focus. Infant is lying, yawning. One, two week age. Infant girl waking up on bed at home. New life and growing up concept. Real People.

Source: Marina Demidiuk / Getty

How Does Indiana Rank for Children’s Health Care?

  • 38th – % of Children in Excellent/Very Good Health
  • 39th – % of Uninsured Children
  • 41st – Infant-Death Rate
  • 46th – % of Children with Unaffordable Medical Bills
  • 26th – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita
  • 15th – % of Overweight Children
  • 20th – % of Obese Children
  • 39th – % of Children with Excellent/Very Good Teeth
  • 45th – % of Children 19 to 35 Months Old with All Recommended Vaccines

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close