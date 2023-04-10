IMPD: Fatal Shooting on King Avenue, 1 Man Confirmed Dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a Monday morning fatal shooting.
Indianapolis Metro Police say a man was found shot on King Avenue around 4:30 in the morning. He was laying in the north alley near 10th Street. He was already dead when police arrived.
No word on any suspect or the victim’s name.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office will work to identify the victim and notify the family.
