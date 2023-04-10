Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: Fatal Shooting on King Avenue, 1 Man Confirmed Dead

Published on April 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An Indianapolis Police Car, sits in Monument Circle, in Indianapolis, Indiana on SEPTEMBER 30, 2012. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a Monday morning fatal shooting.

Indianapolis Metro Police say a man was found shot on King Avenue around 4:30 in the morning. He was laying in the north alley near 10th Street. He was already dead when police arrived.

No word on any suspect or the victim’s name.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will work to identify the victim and notify the family.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close