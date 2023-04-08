Catching a Movie Easter Weekend

NATIONAL — If you have been looking to see a film, now may be the perfect time.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which just opened, is on-track to set a variety of box office records. For one, it is expected to have the highest-grossing opening weekend (globally) for any animated movie ever.
Other titles in theaters at this time include “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” and “Air.”
And, if you are looking for a more religious film in honor of Easter, “His Only Son” is now playing as well.
To learn about more movies that will be released this year, click here.
-
Beloved Local Meteorologist says "So long Indy. Next stop, Detroit"
-
3 People Dead from Tornado in Sullivan County, Whiteland Hit Also
-
Eaton Police Give More Info About Scottie Morris
-
Indiana University Graduate Dusty May Leads Florida Atlantic to Final Four
-
IU Graduate Coaching FAU, Who's Now Headed to the Elite 8
-
AG Todd Rokita Believes The Ban On Gender Transition Procedures for Minors Is "Common Sense"
-
Bud Light is Appealing to a New Demographic of Men
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.