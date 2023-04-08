Catching a Movie Easter Weekend

NATIONAL — If you have been looking to see a film, now may be the perfect time.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which just opened, is on-track to set a variety of box office records. For one, it is expected to have the highest-grossing opening weekend (globally) for any animated movie ever.

Other titles in theaters at this time include “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” and “Air.”

And, if you are looking for a more religious film in honor of Easter, “His Only Son” is now playing as well.

