Catching a Movie Easter Weekend

Published on April 8, 2023

NATIONAL — If you have been looking to see a film, now may be the perfect time.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which just opened, is on-track to set a variety of box office records. For one, it is expected to have the highest-grossing opening weekend (globally) for any animated movie ever.

Other titles in theaters at this time include “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” and “Air.”

And, if you are looking for a more religious film in honor of Easter, “His Only Son” is now playing as well.

To learn about more movies that will be released this year, click here.

