Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Richmond Street

RICHMOND, Ind. — On Friday afternoon, a tragic accident happened in Richmond when 29-year-old motorcyclist Zachary H. Perkins lost his life in a crash on Liberty Avenue. It took place around 4:45 p.m. in a residential area near South L Street, along the East Fork of the Whitewater River.

According to a Facebook post by Lt. Donnie Benedict of the Richmond Police Department’s traffic division, Perkins was traveling northbound on his motorcycle when he lost control at a high speed, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle. The motorcycle then collided with a utility pole. Perkins passed away at the scene of the crash.

Based on evidence and witness statements, it appears that the accident was a result of Perkins driving at an excessive speed.