Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Richmond Street

RICHMOND, Ind. — On Friday afternoon, a tragic accident happened in Richmond when 29-year-old motorcyclist Zachary H. Perkins lost his life in a crash on Liberty Avenue. It took place around 4:45 p.m. in a residential area near South L Street, along the East Fork of the Whitewater River.
According to a Facebook post by Lt. Donnie Benedict of the Richmond Police Department’s traffic division, Perkins was traveling northbound on his motorcycle when he lost control at a high speed, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle. The motorcycle then collided with a utility pole. Perkins passed away at the scene of the crash.
Based on evidence and witness statements, it appears that the accident was a result of Perkins driving at an excessive speed.
-
Beloved Local Meteorologist says "So long Indy. Next stop, Detroit"
-
3 People Dead from Tornado in Sullivan County, Whiteland Hit Also
-
Eaton Police Give More Info About Scottie Morris
-
Indiana University Graduate Dusty May Leads Florida Atlantic to Final Four
-
IU Graduate Coaching FAU, Who's Now Headed to the Elite 8
-
Bud Light is Appealing to a New Demographic of Men
-
AG Todd Rokita Believes The Ban On Gender Transition Procedures for Minors Is "Common Sense"
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.