Donald Trump the Underdog

March Madness ended last night and one thing that March Madness brings out in people is their desire to see the underdog win.

There is nothing like seeing a team, that has all of the odds stacked against them come out and win a game they are not supposed to.

As the games go on, we become more and more invested in these underdogs. The more we see the odds stacked against the team the more we want them to win.

The same thing is happening with Donald Trump currently.

According to Yahoo News, the Trump Campaign raised over 4 million dollars 24 hours after the indictment.

Over 25% of the funds given were from first time givers. The left thought that indicting Trump would help them, but it has only given Trump more momentum.

