IU Women’s Basketball Coach Teri Moren Named Associated Press Coach of the Year

DALLAS–Indiana University Women’s Basketball Coach Teri Moren was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year on Thursday. It’s the first time in the history of the IU women’s basketball program that its coach has won that honor.

She was also named the 2023 Kay Yow Award winner, which is presented annually to the Division I women’s head college basketball coach who embodies a winning spirit while displaying great character, on and off the court. Yow, who died from cancer in 2009, became the sixth head coach in the history of Division I women’s basketball to reach the 700-win plateau, finishing with a sterling record of 737–344 in her 34 seasons at NC State.

“It’s impressive anytime you do something, which hasn’t happened in 40 years, but Teri Moren did a lot more than just lead the Indiana women to a Big Ten regular season title,” said Angela Lento, Vice President of CollegeInsider.com. “It was a season of firsts for Indiana women’s basketball and Coach Moren is a very deserving winner of National Coach of the Year honors.”

Moren, who is from Seymour, guided Indiana to a school record 28 wins in 2022-23 and a Big Ten Championship. It was Indiana’s first Big Ten Championship in 40 years. They also won games over nine top 25 opponents during the season, five of which came against top 5 teams.

On Jan. 18 in a win at Illinois, Moren became the program’s all-time winningest coach with 189 career victories. She has 200 career wins now.

Their season ended in the Round of 32 with a loss to Miami.