Is Ron DeSantis Over-Hyped?

Ron DeSantis is generating major buzz as a presidential candidate for someone who has not even declared that he is running for president.
He has generated so much attention that the former White House Director of Strategic Communications under President Trump, Alyssa Farah Grifin, went on “The View” to say Governor DeSantis is,
“Ron DeSantis is the most over-hyped politician in America.”
You can see her full comments on the video below.
The root of her message is that Governor DeSantis is a good politician, not great.
The clip gets more interesting though, as democrat Joy Behar admits the truth. Democrats want Trump to win the republican primary because they think they can beat him.
Tony Katz has more on the subject. Click the link below to hear his thoughts.
