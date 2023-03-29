JMV Joins the Tony Katz to Discuss the Final Four and Lamar Jackson to the Colts

The Final Four is set to tip-off on Saturday night followed by the National Championship game on Monday night.

JMV host of “The Ride,” on 107.5 and 93.5 The Fan, declared UConn as the favorite of the four teams left. They trounced both Arkansas and Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. In the tournament they are beating teams by an average of 22.5 points per game. If that average holds it will set a new NCAA Tournament record.

JMV also discussed the chances of the Colts signing Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2nd. He is currently available free agency with the Ravens having an option to match whatever a team offers him.

