Listen Live
Local News

Person Shot Near Fashion Mall On The North Side

Published on March 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo of an IMPD car at a house

Source: (PHOTO: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was found shot Monday morning near the Fashion Mall at Keystone, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person shot at around 5:45 a.m. in the 8700 block of Keystone Crossing. That’s near the Sheraton Indianapolis Hotel and a parking garage adjacent to the Fashion Mall.

The victim was taken to the hospital. They are stable, says IMPD Ofc. Samone Burris.

IMPD was still investigating, but said that the shooting did not happen at the Mall itself.

No arrests have been made and police did not share any details on a possible suspect.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close