Person Shot Near Fashion Mall On The North Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was found shot Monday morning near the Fashion Mall at Keystone, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person shot at around 5:45 a.m. in the 8700 block of Keystone Crossing. That’s near the Sheraton Indianapolis Hotel and a parking garage adjacent to the Fashion Mall.

The victim was taken to the hospital. They are stable, says IMPD Ofc. Samone Burris.

IMPD was still investigating, but said that the shooting did not happen at the Mall itself.

No arrests have been made and police did not share any details on a possible suspect.