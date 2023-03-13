Jane Fonda will do Anything to Keep Abortion Legal

Jane Fonda is an actress, activist, and former model, and she has some concerning thoughts on abortion and pro-lifers.

Jane Fonda went on to “The View” to discuss abortion, because they talk about disgusting things like that on “The View.” Host Joy Behar asked Fonda what people should do besides protest to show their displeasure with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Fonda’s response was nothing but alarming and revolting. She said,

“Well, I’ve thought of murder.”

Then, she had the opportunity to walk back her statement, but instead she doubled down. They asked her to repeat what she said, and she responded, “murder.” With a straight cold face.

They then tried to cover what she said, but the look on her face made it seem like she meant every word.