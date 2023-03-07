Flip Flop Fauci Is Back

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been known to take complete 180’s on his COVID recommendations and theories. For instance, he started the pandemic by discouraging mask wearing to quickly becoming one of the mask mandates biggest advocates. He has also denied suggesting lockdowns, only to take credit for them later. It has now come to light that Fauci commissioned a scientific paper in 2020 to disprove the theory that COVID was leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

The House of Republicans have uncovered emails that reveal Dr. Fauci not only commission a paper to disprove COVID’s origins, but cited it several times without noting his own involvement.

The paper “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” was written days after Fauci and then-director of NIH Dr. Francis Collins, had a conference call with the four authors to discuss that the virus may have leaked from Wuhan and “may have been intentionally genetically manipulated.” The paper was then edited and sent to Fauci for all final approvals before being published in Nature Medicine on Feb. 17th, 2020.

Fauci cited this paper months later during a White House press conference with President Trump. He stated that COVID leaking from a Chinese lab was “improbable,” followed by citing the paper. He did not note he had a major hand in editing the said paper.

“There was a study recently, where a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences … in bats as they evolve and the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human…I don’t have the authors right now, but we can make it available to you.”

The House Oversight subcommittee published emails Sunday showing one of the authors admitting Fauci had “prompted” him to write the paper with the goal to “disprove the lab leak theory.” Another email showed the author asking the publisher to change the word “unlikely” to “improbable” a day before publishing.

The GOP-led committee is investigating Fauci and why he went to such lengths to conceal the origins of COVID-19.