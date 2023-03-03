Winchester Man Arrested for Child Pornography

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography. On March 2, 2023, the Indiana State Police (ISP) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested 44-year-old Robert Puckett Jr. after investigating an IP address that was sharing child sexual abusive materials since July 2022.

Detective Charles Meyer of the ISP ICAC began the investigation and identified Puckett as the suspect. Meyer obtained a search warrant for Puckett’s residence in Winchester.

Investigators executed the warrant and interviewed Puckett at his home. The ISP Forensic Examiners searched a hard drive located inside his residence and found child pornography.

Puckett was arrested and taken to Randolph County Jail, where he faces ten counts of possessing child pornography under 12 years old. This offense is a Level 5 Felony.