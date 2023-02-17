IU Women’s Basketball Team Can Clinch Share of Big Ten Regular Season Title Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 2nd ranked Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball team beat the 12th ranked Michigan Wolverines Thursday night 68-52. It is their ninth win this year against a ranked opponent and the 16th time they have beaten an opponent by 15 points or more.

The Hoosiers are now 25-1 overall and 15-1 in the Big Ten.

“Great win, great crowd once again here in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall! And with an 8:30 tip, we are just so grateful that our fans continue to show up and support us, they were big tonight,” said IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren.

IU graduate student guard Grace Berger took control of the second spot in all-time assist (534) with five on the evening.

“This team has a big fondness for Grace. We have a lot of basketball ahead of us, but I think this team wants to see her finish this the right way,” said Moren.

IU senior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the way in scoring with 27 points including 16 in the first half.

“We’re going to get every team in the Big Ten’s best shot. We’ve got to keep grinding because we know how good teams in the Big Ten are,” said Holmes.

Nearly 7,500 people attended Thursday night’s game against Michigan. IU will play Purdue on Sunday at noon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. That game is already sold out. That’s the program’s first-ever home sellout.

A win over Purdue would clinch the Hoosiers a share of the Big Ten Regular Season title. IU’s last conference title came in 1983.

On the national side, the only team that is ranked ahead of Indiana is #1 South Carolina who is 26-0.