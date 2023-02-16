Ron Desantis Does Not Want to Erase Black History

Al Sharpton has been in Florida this week protesting Govenor Ron Desantis’ decision to revise the African American Studies AP course. Sharpton believes, “Banning these courses is in Chapter One of the playbook for disenfranchising Black Americans.”

The course was removed because it doesn’t only cover African American history. The course also covers queer theory. Govenor DeSantis said this when asked about the issue, “We believe in teaching kids facts and how to think, but we don’t believe they should have an agenda imposed on them when you try to use Black history to shoehorn in queer theory, you are clearly trying to use that for political purposes.”

Tony Katz falls right in line with Govenor DeSantis’ opinion saying,