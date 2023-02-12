Man Killed in Hit-and-Run by IU Methodist Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a hit-and-run that happened by IU Health Methodist Hospital Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m., police say that a car was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes by the construction on 16th St. and N. Capital Avenue.

The investigation led police to believe that the driver intentionally swerved onto the sidewalk to strike a pedestrian. After hitting the man, the driver then went back into traffic to flee the scene.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name, but say that he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

IMPD’s Fatal Crash and Homicide investigators are looking into the incident, and say they are following up on info gathered at the crime scene. Police have not mentioned a suspect so far.

Anyone with information into the hit-and-run is asked to call Detective Tony Johnson at (317) 327-3475 or email him at J1305@indy.gov.