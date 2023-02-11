IMPD Investigates Saturday Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after a Saturday homicide, and they need your help.

Officers were called to West 27th Street around 10 a.m. after learning that someone needed help inside a home. There, they found a man who had been shot.

Indy’s Emergency Medical Services arrived and took him to the hospital in critical condition. He was soon pronounced dead.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office or contact Crime Stoppers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will provide more information about the man and his cause of death in the near future.

Detective Dan Smith

317-327-3475

Daniel.Smith@indy.gov