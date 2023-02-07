IMDP: Arrest in November Shooting that Killed One, Injured Another

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police arrested a man for a shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman.

IMPD said they arrested Tony Miller Jr. on January 31st for the shooting that happened on Indy’s northeast side last November.

Police were called to that shooting on E. 38th Place for a person who had been shot. They arrived to find a man and woman both shot while inside of a car.

Court Documents say that Miller and the woman had a daughter from a previous relationship.

The two were taken to the hospital, but the man, 30-year-old William Wilson, was in critical condition while the woman was stable. Wilson later died at the hospital two days later. The woman was treated and released.

November 22, 2022, Miller was arrested by IMPD’s Violent Crime Unit for possessing a handgun as a felon. It wasn’t until January that the homicide investigation was able to serve the murder warrant to Miller while he was at the Marion County Justice Center.