Marion Mom Stops Attempted Kidnapping

MARION, Ind. — Marion Police arrested a man who tried to kidnap a 4-year-old but who was stopped by the girl’s mom.

Monday, a mother entered the Marion Police Department to report the kidnapping. The woman said she was at a grocery store with her 4-year-old child when a man tried to grab the girl to kidnap her.

The mother held on to the girl and screamed, which caused the man to run away.

Police were able to look at the store’s surveillance footage to identify the man as 37-year-old Jason Milliner and the car he left the parking lot in. Officers went to Milliner’s home and spoke to him, where he admitted to be at the store during the time of the incident. Police also found the same car left the store in parked at the home.

Milliner was then taken to the police department to be further questioned. Tuesday, police say that they arrested Milliner and charged him with a level 5 felony for Kidnapping.