Mitch Daniels Will Not Run For Senate In 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — After many weeks of speculation, former Indiana governor and Purdue University president Mitch Daniels says he will not be running for U.S. Senate in 2024.

Daniels was said to be among the contenders to run for Senate after he stepped down as Purdue’s president at the end of last year.

“After what I hope was adequate reflection, I’ve decided not to become a candidate for the U.S. Senate,” Daniels said in a written statement. “With full credit and respect for the institution and those serving in it, I conclude that it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point.”

The seat up for grabs is the seta being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) at the end of 2024.

Rep. Jim Banks is so far the only person to announce his candidacy for Braun’s Senate seat.