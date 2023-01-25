Bucshon: Big Tech Should Be Held Accountable for Online Fentanyl Sales

WASHINGTON — Big tech needs to be held responsible for sales of fentanyl on their platforms, so says your representative in Congress.

“I want to say this: it’s not only young children, but adult children that are at risk not only on social media but texting,” said Representative Larry Bucshon, Republican from Indiana, discussing online fentanyl sales at a House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican roundtable Wednesday.

Bucshon says he’s seeing more cases of teenage overdoses linked back to sales of fentanyl on social media platforms, such as Snapchat. He referenced the case of 19-year-old Elisabeth Duncan of Evansville, who was found dead by her family last June. Jeremiah Leach, 18, was arrested and charged with selling the drugs that led to Duncan’s death. Evansville Police say Duncan bought pills that she did not know where laced with fentanyl.

“It is up to the people in this room to come up with meaningful and effective solutions so we can protect children in my district in Indiana, and in communities across America, from these dangers and hold these platforms accountable,” said Bucshon.

In a press release, Bucshon’s office said over 70-percent of overdose deaths in Indiana in 2021 were caused by fentanyl or other synthetic drugs.