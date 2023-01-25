Gleaners Food Bank Open Wednesday Afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — Even with the heavy snowfall and slick roads, one local organization is staying open to help Hoosiers.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana sent an update late Wednesday morning, making it clear that they will be open until 3 p.m.

This means that, if you or anyone you know is running low on supplies and needs help, you can visit The Community Cupboard on Waldemere Avenue.

The charity is also in need of donations. Learn more about how you can help here.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana:

3737 Waldemere Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

317-925-0191